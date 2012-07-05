Rio-Paris crash report faults pilots, speed sensors

PARIS, July 5 Investigators probing the Air France Rio-Paris crash that killed 228 people three years ago blamed a combination of pilot error and faulty speed sensors.

The final report by the BEA, France's air accident investigator, recommended a series of actions on training and cockpit design to try to avoid a repeat of the disaster over the Atlantic that has pitted pilots and Air France against Airbus, the maker of the plane, over who was to blame.