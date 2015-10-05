UPDATE 4-Air France managers flee as staff storm meeting on job cuts

(updates with confirmation of cutbacks plan details, people
wounded)
By Simon Carraud and Cyril Altmeyer
ROISSY, France Oct 5 Air France
managers fled a meeting on Monday about mass job cuts after
angry staff waving banners and flags stormed the room, according
to Reuters journalists at the scene.
The airline's human resources and labour relations chief
Xavier Broseta had his shirt ripped off and his tie hanging from
his neck as he battled through crowds of workers, some of whom
shouted "clothes off".
Two security guards, one of whom was knocked out and did not
recover consciousness for several hours, were hurt in the
fracas, an Air France spokesman later said.
Broseta and Air France Chief Executive Frederic Gagey had
been outlining a drastic cost cutting plan, described by the
company as "Plan B" after it failed to persuade its pilots to
accept a less radical one earlier this year.
Violent protests like Monday's are not unusual in France,
where the population has a long tradition of taking the law into
its own hands.
This year, as the country struggles to come out of an
economic downturn, has seen several, with traffic disruption,
damage to public property and injuries to police officers
features of a spate of demonstrations by farmers, taxi drivers,
ferry workers and even tobacconists.
However, unlike the headline makers in some other disputes,
pilots lack sympathy among the general public and the Socialist
government.
Ministers have queued up in recent days to put pressure on
pilots to strike a deal, and a Sept. 26 opinion poll for Le
Parisien newspaper found 71 percent of people see them as a
privileged group, with 64 percent believing they complain too
much.
Ground staff trade unions long ago accepted the company's
original, less draconian, cost-saving regime, in contrast to the
pilots, who staged a strike a year ago that cost the company 500
million euros ($560 million).
Air France CEO Gagey had already left the room on Monday
before the works council meeting near Charles de Gaulle airport
north of Paris was interrupted about an hour after it had begun.
Parent Air France-KLM said it planned to take
legal action over "aggravated violence" carried out against its
managers.
The main airline industry union FNAM also condemned the
attack on Broseta, calling it "outdated behaviour".
Air France later confirmed the details of the "Plan B" it
had been outlining in the interrupted meeting.
By 2017 it plans to cut 2,900 jobs and shed aircraft from
its long-haul fleet by retiring some Airbus aircraft
early and cancelling orders for new Boeing planes.
Air France-KLM has 19 Boeing 787-9 and six 787-10 jets on
order. Industry sources said Boeing would be keen to keep the
order on its books, possibly by agreeing to defer delivery.
The job cuts include 1,700 ground staff, 900 cabin crew and
300 pilots. The long-haul business would be reduced by 10
percent, with the fleet down by 14 aircraft to 93 and with the
closure of five of its most heavily loss-making routes, mainly
those serving Asia and the Middle East.
Air France-KLM faces tough competition.
Like Europe's other big flag carriers, such as British
Airways owner IAG and Germany's Lufthansa, it
has been squeezed between low-cost competition inside Europe and
fast-expanding long-haul airlines in the Gulf, as well as
Turkish Airlines (THY).
Turkish Airlines is set to become the largest carrier on
routes to and from Europe by the end of this year, ahead of
British Airways, aircraft financiers gathered in Prague were
told on Monday. Dubai's Emirates would be in third place.
The data treats Air France and KLM separately.
Lufthansa, which is also battling with union opposition to
cost-cutting, has managed to push forward plans for a revamped
low-cost unit, Eurowings.
($1 = 0.8898 euros)
(With additional reporting by Jacky Naegelen in Paris, Tim
Hepher in Prague and Victoria Bryan in Berlin; Writing by James
Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus and Mark Potter)