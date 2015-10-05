Air France confirms details of plan for deeper cost cuts

PARIS Oct 5 Air France on Monday confirmed the
details of a deeper cost-cutting plan it has put together in the
absence of agreement with pilot unions on a previous, less
drastic set of cutbacks.
"Facing the impossibility of signing agreements enabling the
implementation of productivity measures to restore long-term
profitability, Air France is now forced to launch a
restructuring plan of its long-haul network," the airline, part
of the France-Dutch group Air France KLM, said in a
statement.
The new plan, some parts of which were made public months
ago while others have leaked out over recent days, includes
cutting back the long-haul network by 10 percent, early
retirement of aircraft leading to a smaller fleet by 2017, and
some 2,900 job cuts involving air crew and ground staff.
