RPT-Air France-KLM splits Airbus, Boeing order -report

PARIS, Sept 15 Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM is equally dividing its firm orders of long-haul aircraft between U.S. manufacturer Boeing (BA.N) and Europe's Airbus EAD.PA, according to French daily Les Echos.

The airline is to order 25 Airbus A350s and 25 Boeing 787s, according to a short item on the front page of Les Echos' Friday edition that was pre-released on Thursday.

Air France declined to comment. (Reporting By Lionel Laurent and Juliette Rouillon; Editing by Gary Hill)