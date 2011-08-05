UPDATE 1-Air France-KLM July traffic up 6.9 pct

* Unit passsenger revenues up, support by premium traffic
* Cargo traffic falls at steady pace, unit revenues down
* IATA: passenger traffic trend remains up but pace slowing
PARIS, Aug 5 Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA), Europe's
largest airline group by revenue, reported higher passenger
traffic and better unit revenues in July but declines in cargo
activity underlined unease about the economic recovery.
The Franco-Dutch group said passenger traffic rose 6.9
percent in July, outstripping a capacity increase of 5.4
percent. The passenger load factor, or proportion of seats sold,
rose by 1.2 percentage points to 87.3 percent.
Unit revenues excluding currency effects improved compared
to same month last year, supported by premium traffic, the
airline said in a statement.
Planes flying to or from the Americas and Asia were on
average more than 90 percent full, with traffic up 9.6 percent
and 8.1 percent respectively.
The airline said its home European network remained
"dynamic" in July despite the region's debt crisis with traffic
up 7.2 percent for capacity up by 3.8 percent.
Cargo traffic fell 2.7 percent in July, still hit by
political unrest in Africa and the Middle East and overcapacity
on Asia departures, Air France-KLM said in a statement.
The cargo load factor fell 2.1 percent to 64 percent and
unit revenues in that of the business declined.
"The context was comparable to previous months, with unrest
in Africa and the Middle East and a situation
of overcapacity on Asia departures," the airline said.
International airlines association IATA said last week the
trend for passenger travel remained upwards, but at a slower
pace than the bounce seen immediately after the recession when
year-on-year growth rates stood close to 10 percent.
"The slowdown reflects slower economic growth and increased
costs resulting from higher jet fuel prices, and increased
taxation in some countries," IATA said.
Freight volumes, widely regarded as a barometer of economic
activity, have not grown since July or August 2010, IATA said.
Economists say demand for premium seats is a useful gauge of
business confidence while air cargo anticipates world trade.
However other forms of transport are benefiting more than air
from the current economic recovery as fuel prices stay high,
according to IATA.
