Air France eyes 700-800 mln eur annual savings-report

PARIS, Sept 5 Franco-Dutch airline Air
France-KLM (AIRF.PA) is eyeing cost savings of 700-800 million
euros ($988.8 million-$1.13 billion) per year to help face down
economic uncertainty, according to French daily Les Echos.
The cuts would go beyond this year's planned savings of 470
million euros, the newspaper said, citing unnamed sources.
Chief Executive Pierre-Henri Gourgeon addressed union
representatives earlier on Monday and warned the group would
have to cut its growth targets, citing an "uncertain" outlook,
the report said.
In addition to a salary freeze and a cut in capacity growth
for next summer, divisional heads have been asked to come up
with additional cost savings by the end of the year, it said.
An Air France spokesman declined to comment.
A decision over the purchase of around 100 long-haul planes
is expected "in the coming days," the newspaper said. Its
Monday edition said the order could be reached during a board
meeting in New York on Sept. 15. [ID:nLDE784044]
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; editing by Carol Bishopric)