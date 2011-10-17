Air France-KLM brings back Spinetta as CEO

PARIS Oct 17 Air France-KLM brought back its former chief executive and hired a former defence industry and government official to run its core French network with a brief to improve the performance of Europe's largest airline by revenues as a "top priority".

The Franco-Dutch group said it had asked chairman Jean-Cyril Spinetta to resume his previous role as chief executive while maintaining board leadership and announced the resignation of Pierre-Henri Gourgeon, CEO since January 2009.

Alexandre de Juniac, a top aide to former French finance minister Christine Lagarde and previously a senior executive at French defence group Thales , will be chief executive of the Air France network, the airline said in a statement on Monday.

Shares in Air France-KLM closed up 1.4 percent earlier after rising 6 percent on newspaper leaks of the proposed board decision, which analysts said would speed up restructuring.

