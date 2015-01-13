UPDATE 1-Air France-KLM says too early to detail cost cut plans

* Air France-KLM denies Figaro report it plans to cut 5,000
jobs
* Plans to cut costs but too early to provide
details-spokesman
(Adds details, comment)
PARIS Jan 13 Air France-KLM SA said
on Tuesday it was too early to detail further belt-tightening
actions to cope with a tough economic climate as it denied a Le
Figaro newspaper report that it planned around 5,000 job cuts.
"The group denies information reported by Le Figaro," a
group spokesman said.
The Franco-Dutch airline in December issued its third profit
warning in six months, trimming its 2014 forecast for earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by
200 million euros to 1.5 billion to 1.6 billion euros, citing
higher-than-expected costs from a pilot strike and weak
long-haul revenues.
"On Dec. 18, the group said that its situation and the
deteriorating competitive climate required additional
cost-cutting actions and a significant reduction of its
investment plan," he said.
"A strengthening of these actions on costs will be submitted
to staff representatives ... nothing has been decided yet," he
added.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by G Crosse)