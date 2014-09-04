Air France-KLM to reduce full-freighter activities

PARIS, Sept 4 Air France-KLM outlined plans on Thursday to reduce its full-freighter fleet following a strategic review of the loss-making business.

The Franco-Dutch group's board meeting earlier on Thursday, agreed to reduce the fleet of all-cargo planes during 2015 and 2016, partly by accelerating retirement of five MD-11 aircraft.

Air France-KLM said that by the end of 2016, it would operate five full-freighter aircraft including two Boeing 777Fs in Paris and 3 Boeing 747ERFs in Amsterdam, compared with a total of 14 in 2013.

Part of the cutback had already been under way. Air France-KLM said it was facing a "slower-than-expected recovery in demand".

Demand for all-cargo planes has been hit by the weak economy and the ample 'belly' space available in the holds of the rising quantities of large passenger aircraft on the world market. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Maya Nikolaeva)