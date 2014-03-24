版本:
Air France-KLM picks GE to power Boeing 787 jets

PARIS, March 24 Air France-KLM said on Monday it had chosen GEnx engines made by General Electric to power 25 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft it has ordered from Boeing.

GE competes with Rolls-Royce to provide engines for the medium-sized long-range aircraft. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva, Editing by Tim Hepher)
