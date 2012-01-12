Air France-KLM unveils turnaround plan

PARIS Jan 12 Air France-KLM announced a two-year pay freeze in its French operations and fleet cutbacks as part of a three-year plan to end financial rot at Europe's largest airline by revenues.

The belt-tightening, coming amid a series of recent staff strikes, is the first stage of a politically sensitive turnaround plan expected to be completed after French presidential elections, now 100 days away.

The Franco-Dutch group pledged to cut debt by 2 billion euros by end-2014 and said it would shrink its fleet by shedding more than a billion euros from a planned expansion.

The plan will also involve a combination of immediate and longer-term cost reduction measures, Air France-KLM said in a statement on Thursday.