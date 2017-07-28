FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
IAG CEO: new Air France-KLM transatlantic pact good for consolidation
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
“通俄门”
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
国际财经
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月28日 / 上午9点24分 / 1 天前

IAG CEO: new Air France-KLM transatlantic pact good for consolidation

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - A new transatlantic pact between Air France-KLM, Delta and Virgin Atlantic is positive for the industry because it drives much needed consolidation, the CEO of British Airways owner IAG said on Friday.

The three unveiled plans on Thursday to combine two overlapping transatlantic joint ventures. The pact involves Air France-KLM taking a stake in Virgin Atlantic.

"Generally it's a positive because it does boost the consolidation, and gets it moving forward," IAG's Willie Walsh, who has often spoken out in favour of consolidation in the highly fragmented airline industry, told analysts.

Walsh had earlier said it was too early to say what the impact on IAG would be, and that it would likely make little difference to the industry. (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below