1 天前
Air France-KLM in $1 bln equity deals to expand alliances
2017年7月27日 / 下午4点22分 / 1 天前

Air France-KLM in $1 bln equity deals to expand alliances

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM on Thursday announced plans for over $1 billion of equity transactions with other airlines in what it described as a move to become the European pillar of an enhanced global network.

The Franco-Dutch airline group said it would buy 31 percent of Virgin Atlantic from Virgin Group for around 220 million pounds.

That move came as Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic signed a provisional agreement to create a single global joint venture between the three carriers, combining two existing transatlantic tie-ups.

Air France-KLM also announced plans to deepen a partnership with China Eastern.

Delta and China Eastern will each acquire a 10 percent stake in Air France-KLM by subscribing to new shares through capital increases totalling 751 million euros, Air France-KLM said in a statement ahead of half-year earnings.

The shake-up aims to strengthen partnership between carriers on the North Atlantic, where new low-cost entrants have shaken up the market in the last year.

It makes Air France-KLM the second largest shareholder in Virgin Atlantic after Delta, which owns a 49 percent stake. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Victoria Bryan; Editing by Andrew Callus)

