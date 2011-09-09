Air France-KLM CEO eyes more cost cuts

par Matthias Blamont

PARIS, Sept 9Franco-Dutch carrier Air France-KLM is seeking ways to cut costs further this year and next as it tries to reduce the gap in competitiveness against European rivals Lufthansa and IAG , its chief executive said.

The group also plans to abandon its position as a leading air cargo transporter as the business is too cyclical, Pierre-Henri Gourgeon said on Friday.

"We consider our first-half results to have been disappointing," Gourgeon said. "We have noticed that our competitiveness is not on the level of that of our major European competitors."

The CEO added, however, that the group was not changing its full-year target to achieve an operating profit. (Editing by James Regan)