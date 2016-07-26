FTC taking comment on divestiture linked to Air Liquide, Airgas merger

WASHINGTON, July 26 The U.S. Federal Trade
Commission said on Tuesday it is accepting public comments on an
application for sale of assets it required for approving a
merger of industrial gas suppliers Air Liquide and
U.S. peer Airgas.
The FTC approved the $13.4 billion merger in May. The agency
said in a statement that it will decide after Aug. 25 on
American Air Liquide Holdings Inc's application to sell to Aspen
Air U.S. Corp its assets related to production of bulk liquid
carbon dioxide at facilities in Galva and Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.
(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Leslie Adler)