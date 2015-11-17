UPDATE 2-France's Air Liquide to buy U.S. peer Airgas in $13.4 bln deal

(Adds Breakingviews link)
PARIS Nov 17 France's Air Liquide
said on Tuesday it will buy U.S. peer Airgas Inc in a
$13.4 billion deal including debt that will boost its footprint
in the U.S. market, the world's top industrial gases market.
The cash offer represented a premium of 50.6 percent to
Airgas'one-month average share price, before the announcement of
the transaction, and a premium of 20.3 percent over Airgas'
52-week-high share price, the statement said.
The deal, accretive to earnings from the first year, will
yield more than $300 million of pre-tax cost, efficiency and
volume synergies, the majority within two to three years.
"This acquisition increases our geographic reach in the
resilient U.S. market, and offers continuous growth
opportunities," Air Liquide Chairman and CEO Benoit Potier said
in a statement.
The acquisition of Airgas, the industry leader in U.S.
packaged gases, will notably increase Air Liquide's Gas &
Services sales by around 30 percent.
Air Liquide provides industrial gases used in the food,
auto, chemical, oil and gas, aerospace, and semiconductor
sectors, as well as in engineering and construction. It also
supplies medical gases that help patients breathe, relieve pain
or are used in anaesthesia.
Air Liquide said it had committed bridge financing for the
transaction and intends to refinance it through a capital
increase in the range of 3 billion to 4 billion euros
($3.2-$4.3 billion), and a combination of U.S. dollar and euro
long-term bonds.
The transaction is subject to Airgas shareholders'
approval, receipt of antitrust and other regulatory approvals
($1 = 0.9391 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Susan Thomas)