Air Liquide in talks to acquire Airgas -source

Nov 17 France's Air Liquide SA is in
talks to acquire U.S. peer Airgas Inc to significantly
expand its position as a supplier of industrial, medical and
specialty gases, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The negotiations are advanced and Air Liquide has approached
banks to secure financing for the acquisition of Airgas, which
has a market capitalization of close to $8 billion, the source
said on Tuesday, asking not to be identified because the matter
is confidential.
Airgas and Air Liquide did not immediately respond to
requests for comment. Shares of Airgas were trading up 6.5
percent at $113 in New York after Bloomberg News first reported
on the talks.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)