New Issue - Airgas sells $250 mln in notes

Nov 20 Airgas Inc on Monday sold $250
million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: AIRGAS

AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 2.9 PCT     MATURITY    11/15/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.889   FIRST PAY   05/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 2.913 PCT    SETTLEMENT  11/26/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 130 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS

