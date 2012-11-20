New Issue - Airgas sells $250 mln in notes

BRIEF-Gcp receives binding offer from Henkel to acquire Darex Packaging for $1 bln
Nov 20 Airgas Inc on Monday sold $250 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AIRGAS AMT $250 MLN COUPON 2.9 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.889 FIRST PAY 05/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 2.913 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/26/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 130 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS
FRANKFURT, March 2 German consumer products group Henkel said it had submitted a binding offer to buy the global Darex Packaging Technologies business from GCP Applied Technologies for $1.05 billion on a cash and debt free basis.
NEW YORK, March 2 Snap Inc's in-demand shares are set to start trading in New York on Thursday after the owner of the popular Snapchat messaging app raised $3.4 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, above its price expectations.