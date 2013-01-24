Airgas profit rises on higher gas sales, tank rentals

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Industrial gas supplier Airgas Inc reported a 14 percent higher third-quarter profit as gas sales and storage tank rental revenue rose by 6 percent.
Profit rose to $82.9 million, or $1.05 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $72.6 million, or $0.93 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 5 percent to $1.21 billion.
The company supplies cylinders of oxygen, argon, and other gases used in construction, healthcare and entertainment.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict