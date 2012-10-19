版本:
Air India plans to sell 5 Boeing planes - tender document

NEW DELHI Oct 19 State-run carrier Air India has offered to sell five Boeing 777 planes, according to a tender document posted on its website on Friday.

Bidders have until Nov. 19 to submit their bids for the planes that were earlier planned to be leased out.

The debt-crippled carrier has been under pressure to trim costs and is alive today thanks to the $5.8 billion taxpayers' bailout.

