Air India plans to sell 5 Boeing planes - tender document

* Nordson corp announces agreement to acquire advanced technologies business of Vention Medical
NEW DELHI Oct 19 State-run carrier Air India has offered to sell five Boeing 777 planes, according to a tender document posted on its website on Friday.
Bidders have until Nov. 19 to submit their bids for the planes that were earlier planned to be leased out.
The debt-crippled carrier has been under pressure to trim costs and is alive today thanks to the $5.8 billion taxpayers' bailout.
* Nordson Corp reports record first quarter sales and diluted earnings per share
* Community health systems, inc. Announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results and 2017 guidance