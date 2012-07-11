Boeing Air India Dreamliners grounded by bureaucracy

| NEW DELHI, July 11
NEW DELHI, July 11 Three of Boeing's
cutting-edge 787 Dreamliners painted in Air India
colours are parked in South Carolina, waiting for the ailing
state carrier to pay for them and take possession.
The 787, which promises to help modernise Air India's ageing
fleet, has instead been a source of several headaches for the
money-losing carrier.
The three planes, the first of which was ready for delivery
at the end of May, are caught up in a dispute between the U.S.
planemaker and India over compensation to the airline after
production was delayed by four years.
India has not yet signed off on an undisclosed package
agreed between Air India and Boeing, according to a senior
government official directly involved in the process.
"We still do not have inputs from several ministries,
including departments like expenditure secretary in the finance
ministry. So the process is getting delayed," the official said
on Wednesday, declining to be identified.
Air India has ordered 27 Dreamliners in total and was to be
the first non-Japanese carrier to take possession of the
long-haul plane, whose carbon-composite construction makes it
more fuel-efficient than earlier models.
At list prices, the three planes have a combined value of
about $580 million, although discounts are common. They are
being financed by Standard Chartered Bank.
"Three Dreamliners are ready for delivery and are parked at
Charleston, South Carolina. We are just waiting for Air India to
receive those," said Dinesh Keskar, Boeing's vice president of
sales and marketing for Asia-Pacific and India.
The Dreamliners are part of orders totalling $6 billion made
by Air India in 2005, stretching already constrained finances
that subsequently required a $5.8 billion government bailout.
More recently, the right to fly the 787 was at the heart of
a 58-day strike by a group of about 500 pilots.
The striking pilots had demanded that their colleagues from
the former Indian Airlines, the domestic state-run carrier that
merged with Air India, not be trained to fly Dreamliners because
they worried it could hurt their own career prospects.
The first of the three planes, showcased at an air show
earlier this year in India, was ready for delivery in late May,
and Air India sent a group of pilots to take delivery.
Those pilots flew back as passengers after Air India and
Boeing could not agree on compensation, two sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
India's Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs must approve
the compensation but has been without a head since Pranab
Mukherjee stepped down as finance minister last month to run for
the largely ceremonial post of president.
"I hope we will have a decision within this month," said
another senior government official, declining to be identified.