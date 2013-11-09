UPDATE 1-Air India Dreamliners to get software upgrade starting Dec

* Air India says upgrade to be done along with regular
maintenance
* Boeing says downtime to vary from plane to plane
* Dreamliner jets have suffered a series of glitches
NEW DELHI, Nov 9 Air India Ltd plans to
upgrade the software in all its 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliner
jets from December, saying that the process will not lead to the
planes being grounded for long.
The 787 has suffered a series of glitches since it was
introduced two years ago, including overheating batteries that
prompted regulators to ground the entire global fleet in
January. Flights resumed in April.
Other glitches have included a recent windshield crack, and
earlier a body panel falling off a 787 operated by Air India,
developments that are still under investigation.
. Air India is the only Indian
carrier to operate the Dreamliner.
Boeing and Air India have previously said the recent
incidents with Air India Dreamliners did not pose a safety risk
to passengers.
An Air India spokesman in New Delhi said there was "no
problem" with their Dreamliner jets and that the software
upgrade was a routine process.
"Software upgrade is a continuous process" said the
spokesman, adding the upgraded software will be installed when
the planes are on the ground for two-to-three days for regular
maintenance checks.
The carrier will not ground aircraft specifically for
upgrading the software as that will hit operations, he said, and
that engineers will upgrade one aircraft after the other to help
continue normal services.
Boeing said in a statement it would begin in December "the
incorporation of service bulletins to enhance the in-service
performance of Air India's 787 fleet", without specifying what
that would involve.
"The scheduled downtime for the planes will vary airplane to
airplane," an India-based spokeswoman for the U.S. planemaker
said.
The Economic Times newspaper said earlier on Saturday that
Air India was planning to ground all its Dreamliner 787 planes
to replace parts and upgrade software. The Air India spokesman
told Reuters only the software would be upgraded.
Air India, one of the initial customers of the Dreamliner,
has total 27 of the planes on order, of which it has taken
delivery of 10. The tenth aircraft arrived in India this week.