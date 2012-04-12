版本:
India will infuse $5.8 bln in Air India by 2020

MUMBAI, April 12 India will infuse 300 billion rupees ($5.8 billion) in state-run carrier Air India by 2020, Civil Aviation Minister Ajit Singh told reporters on Thursday.

The carrier will spin off two units - transport and maintenance repair overhaul, Singh added.

India's cabinet approved a financial restructuring plan for the national carrier, which includes equity infusion by the government and restructuring of debt.

