India will infuse $5.8 bln in Air India by 2020

BRIEF-Irhythm Technologies Qtrly loss per share $0.37
* Irhythm Technologies announces fourth quarter and 2016 financial results and provides full year 2017 financial outlook
MUMBAI, April 12 India will infuse 300 billion rupees ($5.8 billion) in state-run carrier Air India by 2020, Civil Aviation Minister Ajit Singh told reporters on Thursday.
The carrier will spin off two units - transport and maintenance repair overhaul, Singh added.
India's cabinet approved a financial restructuring plan for the national carrier, which includes equity infusion by the government and restructuring of debt.
* Irhythm Technologies announces fourth quarter and 2016 financial results and provides full year 2017 financial outlook
* Stericycle, Inc. Reports results for the fourth quarter and full year ended 2016
* Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp qtrly GAAP net income to common stockholders per weighted earnings per share $0.15