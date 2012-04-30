Air Lease has draft order for Boeing jets -sources

* Deal for 737 MAX said valued up to $6 billion
* Leasing firm also has provisional Airbus A320neo order
April 30 Aircraft lessor Air Lease Corp
has emerged as one of the unidentified buyers that provisionally
ordered Boeing's new 737 MAX aircraft, in a deal potentially
worth up to $6 billion at list prices, industry sources said on
Monday.
The deal is expected to involve 60 of the fuel-efficient
jets, but is already included in Boeing's list of commitments
that still must be converted to firm orders, according to the
two sources who asked not to be named because negotiations
remain confidential.
The MAX, which will feature new fuel-efficient engines when
it comes to market in 2017, competes with the upcoming Airbus
A320neo, which also will have new engines.
Neither Air Lease nor Boeing would comment on the
tentative order.
Air Lease also has a pending provisional order for 36 of the
planemaker's revamped A320neo-family aircraft and has made plans
to close an order for a further 16 such jets in January 2013.
Industry experts believe Air Lease could announce the MAX
order and possibly both at the Farnborough Air Show in July.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that Air Lease
was close to a deal to finalize the 737 order.
Air Lease Chief Executive Steven Udvar-Hazy has been
critical of decisions, first by Airbus and then Boeing, to
re-engine their best-selling jets rather than completely
redesigning them.
A redesign would have generated greater fuel efficiency but
taken longer to bring to market.
Boeing and its European competitor have notched up more than
a combined 2,500 firm and provisional orders for the two series
of revamped jets, which aim to provide 12-15 percent fuel
savings to airlines from the middle of this decade.
Speaking at a conference last week, Udvar-Hazy conceded
neither manufacturer was likely to build an all-new model in the
crucial 100- to 200-seat market soon, and indicated that the
leasing companies would throw their weight behind the new
models.
"For the time being, what we have is what we know,"
Udvar-Hazy told the AFCA air finance conference in Barcelona.
Udvar-Hazy, an influential figure credited with pioneering
the modern aircraft leasing business, said he saw most demand
for aircraft at the higher end of the 100- to 200-seat category,
corresponding to the 180-seat Airbus A321 and Boeing 737 MAX 9.
"The large end of the narrowbody spectrum is where most
sales will occur," he said, adding the average number of seats
per airline departure was gradually rising.
Leasing companies tend to place orders where they think
there will be most liquidity in the market.
Udvar-Hazy's remarks indicate a bigger emphasis on the MAX 8
and MAX 9 models than the smallest family member, the 737 MAX 7.
However, analysts say many buyers will wait for further
clarity on the design of the 737 MAX before completing orders.
Airbus leads the race to sell the improved fuel-efficient
models. It has won 1,289 firm orders and 266 provisional orders,
including the 36 Air Lease A320neo jets waiting to be finalized.
Boeing, which initially backed a new airplane before
reluctantly deciding to catch up with Airbus by re-engining the
737, has sold 451 MAX aircraft and won provisional orders for
135 from declared customers and over 400 that are unidentified.
United Continental Holdings is finalizing a deal
with Boeing to buy at least $10 billion worth of revamped and
current models after Airbus was bumped out of the race, industry
sources say.
Continental, an all-Boeing airline which merged with United
in 2010 to form the world's largest carrier, already operates
the largest 737 models.
Udvar-Hazy co-founded AIG's International Lease
Finance Corp unit in 1973 and resigned to run Air Lease Corp in
February 2010.