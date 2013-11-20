版本:
2013年 11月 21日 星期四

BRIEF-Air Lease says secondary offering of 10.1 million class A shares

Nov 20 Air Lease Corp : * Announces secondary public offering of class A common stock * Says secondary offering of 10.1 million class A shares * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
