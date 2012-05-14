UPDATE 1-Air Lease profit misses estimates on higher costs

* Q1 EPS $0.26 vs est $0.29
* Q1 rev $132.6 mln vs est $132.1 mln
* Selling, general and administrative costs up 37 pct
May 14 Aircraft leasing company Air Lease Corp
posted a quarterly profit below market expectations as
costs rose.
The company, which went public last year, said higher fuel
costs hurt performance in the first quarter.
Air Lease, which placed an order for four of Boeing Co's
787-9 Dreamliners in December, said it saw demand holding
up for new aircraft lease placements in the 2013 to 2015
delivery time frame, particularly in Asia.
Air Lease's co-founder Steven Udvar-Hazy, who is credited
with founding the aircraft leasing industry, was sued by
American International Group Inc last month for stealing
several thousand electronic files containing trade secrets.
The company's net income rose to $26.9 million, or 26 cents
per share, from $3.2 million, or 5 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue jumped 140 percent to $132.6 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 29 cents per
share on revenue of $132.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Selling, general and administrative costs rose 37 percent to
$13.6 million.
The company's shares, which have lost about a fifth of their
value in the last one year, closed at $23.61 on Monday on the
New York Stock Exchange.