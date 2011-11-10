UPDATE 1-Air Lease posts quarterly profit

* Q3 EPS 18 cents vs. estimate 15 cents
* Tight credit seen driving airlines to leasing
Nov 10 Air Lease Corp (AL.N) reported a third
quarter profit on Thursday and said economic strains would help
bolster business for aircraft leasing companies.
The company headed by Steven Udvar-Hazy, who is regarded as
the founder of the modern aircraft leasing industry, said net
income came to $18 million, or 18 cents a share, for the
quarter on revenue of $92.1 million.
Analysts expected profit of 15 cents a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Air Lease went public in April.
The leasing company acquired 14 aircraft in the third
quarter and ended the period with 79 planes. It said it was on
track to increase its fleet to 100 aircraft by the end of this
year.
The company said demand for fuel-efficient aircraft was
showing no signs of easing, but constrained credit and widening
spreads in wake of economic challenges in Europe were affecting
some airlines' ability to finance purchases.
"The supply of money to finance aircraft from traditional
lenders has shrunk, which means that lessors as a group will
take a larger market share," CEO Hazy said during a conference
call.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs; editing by Andre Grenon)