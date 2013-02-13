CORRECTED-American-US Air merger would boost revival of oneworld alliance

(Corrects paragraph 6 to show that oneworld comprises 12
carriers, not 13.)
By Rhys Jones
LONDON Feb 13 US Airways' expected move
to the oneworld alliance as part of its proposed merger with
American Airlines would be part of a comeback by
oneworld, which has lost members and fallen behind rivals Star
Alliance and SkyTeam in recent years.
Global airline alliances emerged in the late 1990s as a way
for carriers to profitably extend their networks through
mutually operated flights and marketing.
Sources told Reuters last week that US Airways would leave
the Star Alliance and join oneworld as part of the merger with
American. The move would come at a time when oneworld is in the
midst of a recruitment drive to plug gaping holes in its
worldwide network. Securing a Chinese member is still the main
priority of the alliance, which is led by American Air and
British Airways.
The $11 billion US Air-American merger, expected to be
announced this week, will create the world's largest airline by
passenger traffic and help the two carriers better compete with
rivals such as Star Alliance's United Continental and
SkyTeam's Delta.
"The merger would see one of oneworld's key members becoming
bigger and stronger, making oneworld the largest alliance in the
U.S., the world's largest passenger market," said Brendan Sobie,
chief analyst at the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA).
Oneworld comprises 12 carriers serving 160 countries with
9,500 departures daily. SkyTeam's 19 airlines fly to 187
countries, some 15,000 times a day, while Star is formed of 27
airlines serving 194 countries with 22,000 daily departures.
Oneworld's share of global capacity stands at 11.6 percent,
compared to SkyTeam's 18.3 percent and Star's 24.8 percent,
according to CAPA data.
Today, the three alliances provide 45 percent of all global
seat capacity, according to industry body IATA. The growth of
alliances has been spurred by rigid foreign ownership controls
that make it hard for airlines to merge between regions,
encouraging them to look for other ways to benefit from each
other's brands and traffic.
Oneworld, founded in 1999, has fallen behind SkyTeam and
Star Alliance in recent years, but having a combined American-US
Airways would help oneworld provide the scale to match rivals
that are upgrading services and expanding international routes.
The merged airline would have a leading position on the
important U.S. East Coast, specifically on key routes between
New York, Washington and Boston, and would boost American's
relatively weak passenger feed in the central United States.
The addition of US Airways will also help strengthen the
domestic feed to American's key trans-Atlantic routes, on which
it has a revenue-sharing joint venture with IAG's
British Airways and Iberia.
"Oneworld has always been more focused on the business
market than the other alliances, so the improved domestic feed
and larger East Coast presence will be a help," said Peter
Morris, chief economist at aviation consultancy Ascend.
US Airways' defection would be a blow for Star Alliance and
would add dozens of new destinations to oneworld airlines. It
would also create new opportunities for US Airways' hubs in
Philadelphia, Phoenix and Charlotte, North Carolina.
If approved, the American-US Air deal would mark the third
major U.S. airline merger since 2008, raising the specter of
higher ticket prices and fewer choices for consumers as a
handful of airlines dominate the skies.
In recent years airlines have suffered because of a toxic
mix of high fuel costs, weak consumer confidence and the global
economic crisis. Many have cut routes and staff to survive,
while others have gone bust.
Oneworld, the smallest of the alliances, has suffered
through the bankruptcy of two of its members, Mexicana in 2010
and Malev-Hungarian last year. Bankruptcy filings by AMR and
Japan Airlines over the last two years also hurt the group.
Unlike Star and SkyTeam, oneworld does not yet have a
standardised frequent-flyer programme, and while it is well
connected in the trans-Atlantic market, Europe and Japan, it has
a limited presence in China and South America where its rivals
are strong.
"Losing Malev and Mexicana was tough for oneworld, but it
looks like SriLankan will join, and there is talk that Brazil's
TAM could move over from the Star Alliance," said CAPA's Sobie.
"Adding US Airways is nice, but the priority for oneworld,
which is playing catch-up with the other two, is getting a
mainland Chinese carrier as a member."
SkyTeam has four Chinese members, including China Eastern
and China Southern, while Star Alliance
counts Shenzhen Airlines and Air China as members.
Oneworld's comeback started in earnest last year when it
became the only alliance to secure a hub in the Gulf after
fast-growing Qatar Airways agreed to join. Qatar's membership
will give oneworld member airlines better connectivity on routes
through and within the Middle East.
Oneworld plugged a gap in its global network this month by
announcing that Malaysia Airlines, Southeast Asia's
second-largest carrier, would join.
"Star is unlikely to shed any tears over the loss of US
Airways, given it has United Continental as a key member, but it
could be the start of something for oneworld, especially if it
gets TAM to join," said Ascend's Morris.
(Additional reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris; Editing by John
Wallace)