FedEx orders 50 Boeing freighters in deal worth $9.97bn at list prices

SINGAPORE, July 22 Fedex Express, a subsidiary
of the world's largest cargo firm FedEx Corp, has
ordered 50 additional Boeing Co 767-300 freighters, the
company said in a statement.
The deal, which includes options for another 50 767Fs, is
worth $9.97 billion at list prices. Customers typically get an
undisclosed discount off the list prices.
FedEx said the aircraft will be delivered over the fiscal
years 2018-2023. The latest deal brings FedEx's firm orders for
767Fs to 106.
The contract is also the single-largest order for 767s in
the history of the programme, allowing Boeing to extend the
aircraft's production line well into the next decade.
