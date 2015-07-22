FedEx orders 50 Boeing freighters in deal worth $9.97bn at list prices

SINGAPORE, July 22 Fedex Express, a subsidiary of the world's largest cargo firm FedEx Corp, has ordered 50 additional Boeing Co 767-300 freighters, the company said in a statement.

The deal, which includes options for another 50 767Fs, is worth $9.97 billion at list prices. Customers typically get an undisclosed discount off the list prices.

FedEx said the aircraft will be delivered over the fiscal years 2018-2023. The latest deal brings FedEx's firm orders for 767Fs to 106.

The contract is also the single-largest order for 767s in the history of the programme, allowing Boeing to extend the aircraft's production line well into the next decade.

