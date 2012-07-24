版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 24日 星期二 22:53 BJT

US court upholds new rules for airline tickets

WASHINGTON, July 24 U.S. regulators acted within their authority when they imposed new airline ticketing rules, such as requiring that the total price including taxes be prominently displayed in print advertisements, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday.

The ruling is a defeat for Allegiant Travel Co and Spirit Airlines Inc, which challenged the rules.

