UPDATE 1-American Airlines pushes back delivery of Airbus A320neo jets

(Adds detail about American's fleet plans, Boeing rival plane)

By Alwyn Scott

NEW YORK, June 15 American Airlines Group said on Monday that it would push back delivery of 35 Airbus Group A320neo family jetliners by several years, a move that it said gives it more flexibility to control capacity growth.

The airline, the world's largest passenger carrier, still plans to add 74 new planes to its fleet in 2017 and another 35 in 2018.

"This is not a macro economic commentary on air travel demand," said Josh Freed, an American spokesman. But by not taking the A320neos as early as planned it won't be under pressure to add that capacity.

The move also means that American will start flying Boeing Co's single-aisle rival, the 737 MAX, before the A320neo, even though the A320neo is entering service sooner.

The two planes compete fiercely and account for most of the record backlog of orders at Boeing and Airbus. They are revamped versions of the plane makers' best-selling jets, equipped with new, fuel-efficient engines.

American said in a filing on Monday that instead of taking 35 A320neo planes in 2017 and 2018 as planned, it agreed with Airbus to push back deliveries to 2021-2023.

With the deferral, American's first A320neos will arrive in 2019, dates that haven't been deferred. American expects 25 A320neos in 2019 and 75 in 2020 or later, American said.

American is credited with sparking the battle between the two models when it signed a massive order in 2011 for 260 Airbus A320 family airplanes.

That deal forced Boeing Co to follow Airbus' strategy by revamping its 737 jets with new engines rather than taking the time to create a more ambitious full redesign of its top-selling jet.

The A320neo is scheduled to enter service at the end of the year, while Boeing's 737 MAX is due to enter service in 2017. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Chris Reese)