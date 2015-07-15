Delta Air Lines determines capacity 'unilaterally' - CEO

BRIEF-Comvita expects reported after-tax loss of NZ$7-7.5 mln for HY
* Likely to see a 60% shortfall in harvest expectations this season from our own apiary operations
July 15 Delta Air Lines Inc decides how many flights it operates and how many seats it sells "unilaterally," Chief Executive Richard Anderson said Wednesday on an investor call, in a nod to a regulatory investigation into alleged airline collusion.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Justice said it is investigating whether U.S. airlines including Delta worked together illegally to keep airfares high by signaling plans to limit capacity. Anderson said the carrier expects to cut international capacity in the fourth quarter by 3.5 percent because of weak demand, versus an earlier forecast of a 3-percent cut. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 20 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is only hours old, but already a small parade of S&P 500 companies' chiefs have voiced optimism that his promised tax cuts, stimulus spending and deregulation will boost corporate profits.
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday it had signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's massive Tenke copper mine.