REFILE-Elite flyers pressure United Airlines to act on climate change

By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, June 10 A group of United Airlines'
most frequent flyers, including billionaire investor
Tom Steyer, on Monday called on the big airline to stop blocking
climate change actions.
United Airlines Inc has opposed "multiple efforts to curb
climate change pollution, at home and abroad," the group, Flying
Clean, said in a letter to Chief Executive Jeff Smisek.
Flying Clean, launched by several nongovernmental
organizations seeking to reduce carbon emissions from airplanes,
sent its letter ahead of United's annual shareholder meeting on
Wednesday in Arlington, Virginia. It had 85,000 electronic
signatures including 2,700 elite frequent flyers.
"If United wants to stay competitive, it needs to take
climate change seriously and act in its customers' - and the
planet's - best interest," said Steyer, a former hedge fund
manager turned environmental campaigner.
The letter criticized United for leading a lawsuit to fight
a European law that would make airlines pay for carbon dioxide
they emit on flights to and from EU airports; lobbying in the
United States against emissions initiatives; and trying to
reverse California's low-carbon fuel standard.
United Airlines spokeswoman Megan McCarthy disputed the
claims, and said the airline is on a task force of the
International Air Transport Association, an industry lobbying
group seeking a global solution to airline emissions.
"The entire industry got together to say that we supported a
global approach rather than a regional approach," she said.
Flying Clean also asked United to support a global
market-based approach to cutting emissions in the U.N.'s
International Civil Aviation Organization. That effort would cut
emissions by more than current voluntary goals.
Last week, the industry lobbying group said it will ask
governments to create a system through which airlines would
offset any increase in emissions after 2020 by buying carbon
credits from projects that reduce emissions in other sectors.
Some analysts doubted whether the airline industry would
actually pressure governments to ink a deal in time for the U.N.
group's general assembly in Montreal beginning Sept. 24.
Frank Loy, a former airline executive who led U.S. climate
negotiations in the U.N. under President Clinton, said airlines
should put their energy into pressure governments into securing
a deal rather than trying to block one.
"A major airline like United being a leader would make a big
difference," he said.