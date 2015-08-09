Delta Air Lines shrinks Dubai service, points to Gulf carrier growth

Aug 9 Delta Air Lines Inc has scrapped a
number of its flights to Dubai this winter in an apparent nod to
how competition with three Gulf carriers is hurting its
business.
Delta, the second-largest U.S. passenger carrier, will fly
nonstop to Dubai from its Atlanta hub between four and five
times per week starting Oct. 1, down from daily service this
summer. The airline revised its schedule on Friday to reflect
the change, part of a broader 15-to-20 percent cut in capacity
to the Middle East and Africa that Delta announced in April.
"The reduction comes amid overcapacity on U.S. routes to the
Middle East operated by government-owned and subsidized
airlines," Delta spokesman Trebor Banstetter said in a
statement, noting that daily service would return in the spring
of 2016.
Delta said months ago that its international capacity cuts
were in response to falling crude prices hitting demand in
oil-rich markets and to the strong U.S. dollar that has hurt the
spending power of foreign travelers.
Yet the latest news underscores a trade row that is rippling
through Washington.
Large U.S. unions and airlines, led by Delta, charge that
Emirates, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways have
received some $42 billion in subsidies from their home
governments in the past decade. They say this has allowed the
Gulf carriers to start dumping capacity into the United States,
driving down prices and pushing out competitors.
The Gulf carriers have denied that they are subsidized and
say poor customer service has caused U.S. airlines to lose
market share.
Other U.S. carriers such as JetBlue Airways Corp
and the air cargo unit of FedEx Corp have backed the
Gulf airlines, saying that government action would signal an
abandonment of the United States' liberal trade policy in favor
of protectionism.
The Obama administration is currently reviewing the issue.
Delta is the only airline that flies between Atlanta and
Dubai. Its service reduction will leave the Washington-Dubai
flights on rival United Continental Holdings Inc as the
only remaining daily nonstop on a U.S. carrier this winter.
Emirates operates a freighter service to Atlanta and
currently flies passengers to nine U.S. cities from Dubai, with
plans to add more. Qatar Airways will launch Atlanta-Doha
flights in July 2016.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Gareth
Jones)