Etihad Airways rebuts subsidy claims, attacks U.S. airline 'oligopoly'

June 1 Etihad Airways on Monday issued it strongest rebuttal yet of claims that it received market-distorting subsidies, saying it is required to repay loans and that its U.S. competitors have a "condescending" view of non-U.S. law.

The comments by the Abu Dhabi-based carrier mark its latest move to deter the Obama administration from revisiting aviation agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. U.S. airlines say more than $40 billion in subsidies from the countries have allowed Etihad, Emirates airline and Qatar Airways to begin driving down prices and push competitors out of key markets, contrary to the spirit of "Open Skies" agreements negotiated by the United States. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in Los Angeles)