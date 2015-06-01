UPDATE 2-Etihad Airways rejects subsidy claims, attacks U.S. airline 'oligopoly'

(Adds detail on Manchester City football club sponsorship)
By Jeffrey Dastin
June 1 Etihad Airways on Monday issued it
strongest response yet to claims that it received
market-distorting subsidies, saying it is required to repay
loans and that its U.S. competitors have a "condescending" view
of non-U.S. law.
The comments by the Abu Dhabi-based carrier mark its latest
move to deter the Obama administration from revisiting aviation
agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. U.S.
airlines say more than $40 billion in subsidies from the
countries have allowed Etihad, Emirates airline and
Qatar Airways to begin driving down prices and push competitors
out of certain markets, contrary to "Open Skies" agreements
negotiated by the United States.
In a 60-page submission to the U.S. government Sunday made
publicly available Monday, Etihad said U.S. Open Skies policy
did not prohibit airlines from receiving shareholders loans.
Etihad's sole shareholder, the government of Abu Dhabi, gave it
$5.2 billion with "the express requirement that such loans be
repaid by Etihad."
No international trade rules or precedent by the United
States exists for addressing airline subsidy claims,
complicating the U.S. government review of the matter.
Etihad said Open Skies policy does not define subsidy, but
its main concern is to stop subsidies from lowering airfare
artificially.
Citing a study it commissioned, Etihad said its published
fares from April 2013 to March 2015 fell "generally" within the
range of the fares of its opponents: namely, Delta Air Lines Inc
, United Continental Holdings Inc and American
Airlines Group Inc.
Other complaints by these airlines "take a very
condescending view of non-U.S. law," Etihad added.
The U.S. airlines say Etihad has received a $501 million
benefit because the UAE does not tax travelers connecting
through its airports. Etihad said the rule applies to all
carriers.
Etihad also said it funded its sponsorship of the Manchester
City football club from its own liquidity, countering claims
that Abu Dhabi covered the reportedly $640 million deal.
It summed the allegations as "little more than a regulatory
attempt to further cement [U.S. airlines'] oligopoly."
Jill Zuckman, spokeswoman for the U.S airline-union
Partnership for Open & Fair Skies, said in a statement,
"Government to government consultations are entirely appropriate
given that Etihad has taken billions of dollars in subsidies."
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernard
Orr)