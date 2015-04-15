版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 15日 星期三 23:39 BJT

Changes to Gulf Open Skies pacts could involve price, capacity dumping rules -Delta CEO

April 15 Potential changes to U.S. Open Skies pacts with Qatar and the United Arab Emirates could involve new rules on price-lowering and capacity-dumping, Delta Air Lines Inc Chief Executive Officer Richard Anderson said on Wednesday.

The remarks represent one of the clearest statements yet by U.S. airlines on what they hope talks between the U.S. and the Gulf states would achieve if they take place. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
