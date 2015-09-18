U.S. says review of airlines' subsidy allegations ongoing

BRIEF-Bioptix enters agreement with certain shareholders providing for termination of certain pending litigation
* On Jan 18, entered agreement with certain shareholders providing for termination of certain pending litigation - SEC filing
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 The United States is still reviewing U.S. airlines' subsidy allegations over what they say are subsidies being provided to three Gulf airlines, the State Department said on Friday following U.S. Secretary Of State John Kerry's meeting with the chief executives of two U.S. airlines.
On Thursday, Kerry met with the CEOs of American Airlines and Delta Airlines at their request to discuss their concerns and recommendations for government, the State Department said. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
NEW YORK, Jan 20 A U.S. bankruptcy court judge granted Avaya Inc approval on Friday to tap $425 million of the $725 million loan proposed to carry the telecommunications company through its restructuring, funds the company said were essential to continue operations.
Jan 20 Merck & Co said it agreed to enter into a settlement and license agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd to resolve all global patent-infringement litigation related to its cancer drug, Keytruda.