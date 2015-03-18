Obama administration questions U.S. airlines on subsidy claims -source

| WASHINGTON, March 17
has asked U.S. airlines for more information on their claims
that Gulf carriers have received market-distorting subsidies,
marking its first written response to U.S. airlines' lobbying
effort, Reuters has learned.
The administration asked U.S. airline representatives about
20 questions in writing last week about their method in
determining the subsidy allegations and about the market harm
they say Gulf carriers have caused them, according to a person
familiar with the matter.
U.S. airlines hope to provide the government answers within
10 days, the person said.
While the administration has not taken a stance, the request
reflects the growing focus on the debate in Washington. The
source said the questions were factual and did not suggest the
administration was either swayed or skeptical.
Leaders in the U.S. House Committee on Transportation and
Infrastructure have recently called on the administration to
look into the allegations, while U.S. airlines repeated their
request Tuesday for the United States to open talks with Qatar
and the United Arab Emirates on the "Open Skies" agreements that
authorize flying between the nations.
The Gulf carriers, meanwhile, have stepped up their defense.
"We make no apologies for offering new competitive choice
for air travelers," Etihad Airways Chief Executive Officer James
Hogan said in a speech on Tuesday, adding that the airline
supports more than 200,000 U.S. jobs and is transparent about
what he emphasized were loans, not subsidies, provided to it by
the government of Abu Dhabi, its shareholder.
Emirates airline President Tim Clark said at a separate
media event Tuesday that the U.S. airlines' allegations were
incorrect and promised to provide a "line-by-line response" to
their lobbying document.
Both said they are in touch with the Obama administration,
and Clark said his meetings were "very constructive."
Kerry Humphrey, a spokesperson for the Economic and Business
Affairs Bureau at the U.S. Department of State, reiterated that
the administration takes the U.S. airlines' competition concerns
seriously but remains "committed to the Open Skies policy,"
which has benefited travelers, the U.S. aviation industry and
the U.S. economy.
"No decisions have been made," she said in an email.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Washington; Editing by Ken
Wills)