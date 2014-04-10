Biggest U.S. airlines among worst in customer service -study

* Spirit, American, United among carriers with most
complaints
* Southwest had lowest customer complaint score in study
April 9 Bigger isn't necessarily better when it
comes to airlines.
American and United, the two largest U.S.
carriers, are also tops in customer complaints, a study released
by the U.S. PIRG Education Fund on Thursday shows.
The consumer advocacy group found that the two carriers
ranked in the top four for complaints for 2011 through 2013,
based on Department of Transportation data.
The worst performer was Spirit Airlines, which had
the most complaints among 13 U.S. carriers each year in the
study which spanned 2009 through 2013.
Southwest Airlines, the fourth largest U.S. carrier
by traffic, had the lowest customer complaint scores for each of
those years.
United Continental Holdings ranked second in complaints in
2011 and 2012, and dropped to third in 2013, the study shows.
American Airlines was fourth in 2011, third in 2012, and fourth
in 2013.
At United, complaints spiked in 2012 to 4.28 per 100,000
passengers, its highest in the five years studied, after
technology changes during the merger with Continental caused
outages and led to poorer service. United's complaint rate
improved to 2.14 in 2013.
United spokeswoman Megan McCarthy said customer satisfaction
has improved as the airline focused on enhancing service.
American, which merged with US Airways in December to form
the world's biggest airline, stood out in terms of complaints
about flight delays and cancellations, the study shows.
Spokesman Matt Miller said American, under new management
headed by former US Airways Chief Executive Doug Parker, has
improved in on-time performance and mishandled bags.
Delta Air Lines, the third-largest carrier behind
American and United, improved its score from 1.96 complaints per
100,000 passengers in 2009 to 0.59 complaints in 2013. Delta has
renovated airport terminals and expanded entertainment and food
choices on planes since acquiring Northwest Airlines in 2008.
Delta "improved management and operating systems to help
stay on time," said Laura Murray, consumer associate with the
U.S. PIRG Education Fund. "It would be smart for other airlines
to take a look at what it did."
Complaints about Spirit, which offers low base fares but
charges for many other services, rose steadily each year, from
6.75 per 100,000 passengers in 2009 to 9.44 in 2013, according
to the study.
Many of the complaints reflect "customers not fully
understanding that we offer unbundled fares that let them
control how much they spend," Spirit spokeswoman Maggie
Espin-Christina said in a statement.
Complaints to the U.S. Department of Transportation about
Spirit totaled just over 1,020 last year, out of more than 12
million travelers, she noted.
