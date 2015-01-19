Indigo's Franke sees consolidation among U.S. low-cost airlines

DUBLIN Jan 19 One of the most influential
investors in low-cost airlines, Bill Franke, on Monday raised
the prospect of consolidation among U.S. budget carriers,
echoing a shake-out among traditional network airlines.
"If you want to see how the international aviation landscape
is going to evolve, just look to the United States, where
consolidation has left just four major legacy carriers to
compete with the low-cost airlines that serve the rest of the
market," said Franke, managing partner of private equity firm
Indigo Partners, which recently acquired Frontier Airlines.
"As an aside, don't we all wonder just how long it will take
before the three to five lower-cost airlines in the States will
consolidate," he added in a speech at the Airline Economics
conference in Dublin.
