Airlines step up efforts to tackle cyber security risks

| DUBLIN
DUBLIN Oct 26 The aviation industry is stepping
up efforts to enlist coordinated international support in the
battle against the threats posed to airlines and passengers by
hackers and those seeking to exploit IT systems
The security of commercial airlines and whether the systems
crucial to fly planes are vulnerable to cyber attacks hit the
headlines in April after a security researcher claimed that he
had been able to hack into flight controls via his underseat
entertainment unit.
Along with Wi-Fi and electronics on board, airlines,
airports and air traffic management companies are sharing more
information than ever before to make flying more efficient and
deal with increasing numbers of passengers.
But that provides more interfaces that can be exploited by
attackers, aviation industry representatives said at the AVSEC
World aviation security conference in Dublin on Monday. Those
seeking to do mischief also know that attacking an airline will
guarantee maximum impact, they said.
As part of initiatives to shore up the industry's defences,
a team has been put together by leading aviation industry
associations to work on a declaration on cyber security to put
to members of the United Nations' aviation safety arm next year.
One of the issues being looked at, for example, is the
security of the ADS-B system on aircraft, which sends
information on a plane's position. The data is unencrypted,
which could make it susceptible to outside interference.
"Protecting our industry from cyber threats is hard,
probably one of the hardest things we are facing because we do
not know what we are facing or for what we have to prepare,"
said Jeff Poole, director general of the Civil Air Navigation
Services Organisation (CANSO), highlighting the swiftness with
which the threat is changing.
UNITED NATIONS
Poole is part of the team coming up with recommendations
that will be presented to the International Civil Aviation
Organization (ICAO) next September, when the U.N. body holds its
regular triennial meeting.
It will then be up to ICAO member states whether to sign the
declaration or not, though this would not impose any mandatory
standards.
Jim Marriott, the ICAO's deputy director aviation security
and facilitation, said that signing a declaration would be a
statement from member states that they are taking the issue
seriously. States are also free to take action at a national
level before then, he said.
"We can only go so far ourselves as an industry. States have
an important role to play," Poole said.
Aircraft manufacturers can also do their bit, said Tony
Tyler, director general of the International Air Transport
Association (IATA), particularly as they often have experience
in the military sector.
Boeing's director for aviation security, James
Vasatka, told the conference that his company hires hackers to
test the systems and software it puts on its planes.
"They (the hackers) are absolutely stunned at the quality we
put in our software and products. It would be very difficult in
today's environment to disrupt that for the flight-critical
systems," he said.
(Editing by David Goodman)