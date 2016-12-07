US and UK intelligence target airborne phone calls -report

PARIS Dec 7 American and British spies have
since 2005 been working on intercepting phone calls and data
transfers made from aircraft, France's Le Monde newspaper
reported on Wednesday, citing documents from former U.S. spy
agency contractor Edward Snowden.
According to the report, also carried by the investigative
website The Intercept, Air France was targeted early
on in the projects undertaken by the U.S. National Security
Agency (NSA) and its British counterpart, GCHQ, after the
airline conducted a test of phone communication based on the
second-generation GSM standard in 2007.
That test was done before the ability to use phones aboard
aircraft became widespread.
GCHQ declined to comment and the NSA had no immediate
comment, but Le Monde reported it as saying that its
intelligence activities were lawful.
Air France said in a statement that the report was
"erroneous", and noted that it still does not allow voice
communication aboard its planes.
However, dozens of other airlines do already allow
passengers to use their phones during flights.
"What do the President of Pakistan, a cigar smuggler, an
arms dealer, a counterterrorism target, and a combatting
proliferation target have in common? They all used their
everyday GSM phone during a flight," the reports cited one NSA
document from 2010 as saying.
In a separate internal document from a year earlier, the NSA
reported that 100,000 people had already used their mobile
phones in flight as of February 2009, a doubling in the space of
two months.
According to Le Monde, the NSA attributed the increase to
"more planes equipped with in-flight GSM capability, less fear
that a plane will crash due to making/receiving a call, not as
expensive as people thought".
Le Monde and The Intercept also said that, in an internal
presentation in 2012, GCHQ had disclosed a program called
"Southwinds", which was used to gather all the cellular
activity, voice communication, data, metadata and content of
calls made on board commercial aircraft.
The reports were based on documents from Snowden, who now
lives in Moscow under an asylum deal after leaking classified
information in 2013 that triggered an international furore over
the extent of U.S. spying operations.
Some networks have begun to shut down their GSM networks as
more and more phones use third- and fourth-generation (3G and
4G) standards.
