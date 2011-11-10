US FAA pushes remedy for jet engine flameouts

WASHINGTON Nov 10 U.S. aviation regulators
want airlines flying certain wide body jets to upgrade engine
software to guard against unexpected shutdowns, or flameouts,
caused by ice.
The proposed Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
directive on Thursday would cover nearly 700 General Electric
(GE.N) CF6-80C2B turbofan engines on Boeing Co (BA.N) 747 and
767 aircraft, GE and the FAA said.
The FAA, acting after a dozen reports of momentary
flameouts, ordered fixes in 2007 to prevent engines from
ingesting ice crystals and knocking out power. The engines
restart on their own.
GE responded with a software upgrade in 2009 that it said
appears to work well, but not all carriers have followed
through with the upgrade. The FAA now wants to ensure that the
change is made on U.S. passenger and cargo planes equipped with
that particular GE engine.
Overseas aviation regulators usually follow such
directives, if they are finalized, for their own airlines.
