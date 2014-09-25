Etihad unveils new livery as first A380 leaves paint shop

HAMBURG, Sept 25 Abu Dhabi's state-owned Etihad Airways showed off its first A380 super jumbo and unveiled its new branding on Thursday as it seeks to up the battle in the luxury stakes and continue its rapid growth.

Etihad has ordered 10 of the superjumbos, which it plans to use on routes between its Abu Dhabi hub and London from Dec. 27. Flights to New York and Sydney are next in line as it takes delivery of four planes next year.

Etihad Chief Executive James Hogan said it was too soon to say whether the airline would place orders for more of the jet, which has been slow to sell for its manufacturer Airbus.

"Let's get these 10 in place first and then we can look over the horizon," he told journalists at an event in Hamburg to mark the 'roll-out' of the airline's first A380 from the paintshop at the Airbus factory just outside the city.

The CEO of the Airbus planemaking division, Fabrice Bregier, took a bullish tone. "I am sure you will buy more," he told Hogan at the event.

The CEO of Qatar Airways, which last week took delivery of its first A380, has been quoted as saying he may order more of the super jumbos, of which it has 10 on order with options for a further 3.

LIVERY

Etihad is switching to new geometric brown and gold branding on the tail - meant to reflect the colours of its home landscape and the angular shapes of the building in Abu Dhabi - and Hogan said the entire fleet would be flying in the colours within three years.

Upping the luxury stakes, Etihad's A380s will be fitted with a three-room suite comprising a living room, ensuite bathroom and bedroom with double bed for two passengers, dubbed 'The Residence'. The airline is even training a butler at the Savoy Hotel who will serve on the flights.

Hogan said the suite was already booked for the first flight from Abu Dhabi to London Heathrow on Dec 27 and interest was strong. "This aircraft will change air travel forever," he said.

Emirates Airline, one of the first to offer showers for first-class customers and whose A380s include an onboard bar, has said it is working on a way to introduce private bedrooms onboard in response to Etihad's move.

The plane, with a list price of around $414 million and space for 525 passengers in a traditional three-class configuration, is seen as too large by many operators, who fear they will struggle to fill the seats.

The largest A380 customer, Emirates, which is taking 140 of the planes. It has said it is prepared to buy more A380s if Airbus updates the plane with new fuel-saving engines.

Hogan declined to say whether Etihad was interested in a revamped option on Thursday, although Airbus's Bregier told Reuters that Emirates was the only prospective customer interested in a re-engined version.

Etihad, founded in 2003, in July reported a 28 percent jump in first-half revenues to $3.2 billion as it continues to increase the amount of passengers and cargo it carries. Under Hogan, who took over as CEO in 2006, its revenues have grown from $300 million to a prospective $7.4 billion this year.

Etihad's growth has been driven by its strategy of buying equity stakes in airlines across the world, such as Aer Lingus , Air Berlin and most recently struggling Alitalia. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Tom Heneghan)