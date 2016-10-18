Tumbling airfares test nerves as low-cost carriers push for growth

* Flood of capacity, Brexit hammer airline valuations
* Ryanair cuts fares 15 pct, adds 1 mln seats per month
* Airlines face choice between profit and market share
* easyJet top shareholder criticises growth drive
By Conor Humphries and Sarah Young
DUBLIN/LONDON, Oct 18 When Ryanair boss Michael
O'Leary promised on Tuesday to pump a million seats a month into
a weak winter market and slash fares by 15 percent, he was
ramping up pressure on rivals -- and on investors struggling to
see an end to Europe's price wars.
Since Britain voted in June to leave the European Union, the
environment for the continent's airlines has been rapidly
deteriorating, wiping a quarter off the sector's market
capitalisation and triggering a string of profit warnings.
But executives across the sector have stubbornly resisted
cutting the number of tickets on offer to raise prices, telling
investors that short-term profitability is a price worth paying
to maintain and grow market share.
With analysts forecasting capacity increases this winter of
eight percent - the highest in a decade - the pressure is likely
to keep rising in the coming months.
"There's more supply coming on this winter and next summer
and that's why the market's got very scared," said a top-30
shareholder in easyJet, speaking on condition of anonymity. "And
that's just not going to change any time soon."
"This is a tough year and you've just got to wait it out."
On Tuesday Ryanair followed rivals including low-cost
carrier easyJet, British Airways-owner IAG and
Germany's Lufthansa in issuing a profit warning,
saying its profits would grow 7 percent rather than the 12
percent previously guided.
But company shares climbed on the news as investors focused
on O'Leary's promise to ramp up capacity growth and grab market
share.
"In every market we are competing with other incumbents,
whether they be allegedly low cost carriers or legacy carriers.
We are taking very significant traffic away ... and we see that
continuing," O'Leary said.
Low prices will last "two years if not more," he warned.
CAPACITY
Ryanair, which hopes to lift its European short-haul market
share to around 20 percent by 2024 from 14 percent now, said it
would add 6 million seats over the six months to the end of
March, up from an earlier forecast of 4 million.
The airline intends to add 50 planes in the year to July
2017, up from 36 in the previous year. O'Leary said the company
may add more than 50 planes in 2018 and 2019.
It says its business model, which fills planes irrespective
of ticket price to minimise passenger costs and boost spending
on extras, is uniquely suited to a period of low fares.
"There's never been a worse time to be a competitor of
Ryanair," O'Leary said.
Investors in some rival airlines fear he may have a point.
The founder of easyJet, Stelios Haji-Ioannou, whose family
remains the airline's biggest shareholder with a 34 percent
stake, believes the airline should start cutting capacity at the
next available opportunity in 2018, revisiting his public
opposition to easyJet Chief Executive Carolyn McCall's 2013 deal
to buy 135 new Airbus planes.
"Stelios has been very firm about this ever since 2013 that
the fleet growth plan would be destructive of total shareholder
value and it looks like he's right," his spokesman told Reuters.
easyJet's earnings per share will fall by more than 20
percent for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, a year in which it has
grown its fleet by 16 planes, followed by a further forecast
drop of 10 percent this year, according to Reuters data, as it
adds 20 planes. Fleet growth is anticipated to continue at a
similar rate in 2018 and 2019.
McCall has said the current tough environment is the right
time to take advantage of its bigger scale and lower cost
operations.
"History shows that at times like this the strongest
airlines become stronger," McCall said earlier in October.
But the collapse in fuel prices, which typically accounts
for around a quarter of airline costs, has thrown a lifeline to
many airline owners, and there has been precious little sign of
capacity leaving the market.
Holiday airline Monarch was last week kept alive by a
bailout from investors. Lufthansa agreed to lease
40 planes from loss-making Air Berlin, keeping capacity in the
market.
Despite repeated failures in the past, Air France-KLM and
Lufthansa are investing heavily in their respective low-cost
arms, Transavia and Eurowings, extra capacity that is pushing
down prices whether they make a profit or not.
"The problem is that at the moment the incumbents are in
absolutely no mind to shrink," said Barclays analyst Oliver
Sleath. "I think that investors need to be braced for a tough
year or two."
BREXIT FACTOR
easyJet is hoping its luck will turn after a year in which
Islamist militants have staged attacks in France and north
Africa, key markets to which it has been much more exposed than
Ryanair. It is also far more exposed to Britain, which has been
hit by a steep fall in sterling since the June 23 Brexit vote.
It sees Ryanair's decision to pull planes out of the United
Kingdom - its largest market, where it has cut its growth rate
to 6 percent from 15 percent this year due to uncertainty around
Brexit - as a sign of weakness.
An easyJet source said the airline wants to take advantage
of Ryanair's withdrawal in the UK, helping to get shareholders
on board with its growth plans.
"When we update the market in November we will provide more
granularity of where we are adding capacity, at places like
Luton, Manchester, Berlin and Toulouse, and we believe that this
will help reassure them (investors)," said the source.
Some analysts feel Ryanair has had some luck on its side
this year. O'Leary admitted that recent decreases in the number
of empty seats on planes had likely ended, which may deprive
them of a tailwind on costs.
And its high proportion of early bookings means more than
half of its summer tickets were sold before Brexit hit the value
of sterling.
But overall, analysts appear more confident in Ryanair's
ability to withstand the pressure, with just one out of 20
polled recommending investors sell the company's shares compared
to five out of 25 at easyJet.
Shares in easyJet, half of whose passengers originate in the
UK, are down 40 percent since the Brexit referendum compared to
a fall of 11 percent at Ryanair.
The question to be answered in the coming months is whether
the inevitable retrenchment will start to hurt easyJet or
Ryanair too or whether it will mainly affect their weaker,
smaller rivals and less lean carriers at the higher price point.
"Taking a longer term view, probably it's still the case
that easyJet is in a better position than a lot of the legacy
airlines," said Jonathan Wober, chief financial analyst at
CAPA-Centre for Aviation.
"It's just about getting the balance right and that really
does depend on how long the over-capacity remains."
(Additional reporting by Giulia Segreti in Milan; Editing by
Gareth Jones)