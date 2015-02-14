U.S. airlines, hotel industry wary of Expedia-Orbitz merger

Feb 13 The U.S. airline industry expressed
concerns on Friday about the tentative merger of Expedia Inc
and Orbitz Worldwide Inc, saying it could hurt
the travel business, but hinted it would not lobby actively
against the deal.
Expedia's agreement on Thursday to buy Orbitz for $1.33
billion marked the latest in a spree of acquisitions it and the
larger Priceline Group Inc have made to become the
world's dominant online travel agencies.
Experts say the companies' followings give them power when
negotiating contracts with hotels and airlines, which to varying
degrees rely on the sites to sell their products. Combined with
Orbitz and Travelocity, which it acquired in January, Expedia
received about 39 million unique website visitors in December
2014, according to Internet analytics company comScore Inc.
These mergers "strengthen Expedia's position in the
distribution chain and could have implications for consumers,
travel agents and airlines," Melanie Hinton, spokeswoman for the
trade group Airlines for America, said on Friday in an email.
"We would expect the Department of Transportation and the
Department of Justice to carefully examine these transactions
and their impact on consumers and competition."
When asked whether the trade group would take action to
oppose the merger, Hinton repeated that regulators would review
the deal thoroughly.
The President of the American Hotel and Lodging Association,
Katherine Lugar, also said in a statement that the merger
"appears to be counter to the goal of creating more consumer
choice."
Expedia has downplayed concerns that consolidation would
drive up prices, saying there are more deals for consumers now
that companies such as Google Inc, as well as
individual airline and hotel sites, are competing.
Three antitrust experts also told Reuters on Thursday that
they expect government to approve the deal because the bookings
market has no barrier to new entries.
"The airlines are not at all happy, nor are hotels, about
yesterday's announcement," said Henry Harteveldt, a founder of
the travel-focused Atmosphere Research Group.
"As these companies grow, they're able to negotiate larger
and larger rebates," he added, referring to the amounts that
bookings sites extract from fare distribution companies.
Also discussed in contract talks are transaction fees
airlines are charged and commissions that online travel agencies
take for hotel sales. Expedia has given no indication it would
raise rates on businesses.
Harteveldt added that major U.S. carriers retain some
leverage because travel agencies rely on their flights for
listings.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York and Diane Bartz in
