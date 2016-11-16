REFILE-Overcapacity, competition to weigh on US airfares in 2017 - report

(Clarifies in paragraph 1 that the report was from American
Express Global Business Travel, not American Express)
Nov 16 U.S. airfares are expected to fall in
2017 amid overcapacity and stiff competition between budget
carriers and legacy airlines, according to an American Express
Global Business Travel report on the travel industry.
Short-haul economy fares are expected to drop 3 percent,
while long-haul business class fares may see a 1.5 percent
decline in the United States, the report said.
However, higher ancillary fees will help offset lower fares
in North America as airlines continue to look for new revenue
sources, the report added.
For months, lower fuel costs have allowed airlines to add
flights that would have been unprofitable when oil prices were
high. With seats for sale growing faster than the pool of
passengers to buy them, fares for U.S. flights have fallen.
In particular, budget carriers such as Spirit Airlines Co
have added cheap service at the hubs of larger rivals
and are now adding routes from medium-sized airports.
Top carriers American Airlines Group Inc and United
Continental Holdings Inc plan to fight back by marketing
cheap but higher-restriction fares, which partially explains why
2017 may see more price drops.
Airfares in Europe and much of Asia Pacific are expected to
stay flat, with slight increases depending on route and fare
class in the APAC region. In Europe, fares would continue to be
impacted by weak economy and security concerns.
U.S. hotel rates are estimated to increase 3.6 percent next
year.
Hotel rates in Europe are expected to rise marginally, while
they could vary in the APAC region as strong demand in China and
India could be hurt by a rise in inventory, according to the
report.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru and Jefferey Dastin
in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva)