Stronger U.S. dollar has offset cheap fuel benefit -IATA chief

BRIEF-Rightside Group to eliminate 15 pct of workforce
* Rightside Group -on January 20, 2017, co announced an organizational restructuring and cost reduction plan in connection with merger transaction
April 14 The stronger U.S. dollar has offset "quite a lot of the benefit" of lower oil prices for airlines that are not earning much in that currency, International Air Transport Association Director General Tony Tyler told reporters on Tuesday.
While Tyler said IATA will update its airline profit forecast in June, the preliminary remarks reflect the currency challenges that carriers face just as some begin to report first-quarter 2015 earnings. The costs of ground-handling, catering and other aircraft services have risen for many airlines because contracts often are in U.S. dollars, he said. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Los Angeles; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Lee Enterprises Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $750 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kji9f1) Further company coverage:
* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - Q4 2016 WI average production was approximately 31,000 boepd, which represents a 34 percent increase