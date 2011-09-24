Frontier Airlines to cut 213 jobs in Wisconsin

Sept 24 Indiana-based Frontier Airlines plans to lay off more than 200 workers in Wisconsin in November as the commercial carrier dramatically reduces service to the Milwaukee airport.

Frontier filed a mass layoff notice on Friday with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, saying it would cut 213 jobs in Milwaukee, effective Nov. 14.

Frontier, a subsidiary of Republic Airways RJET.O, said earlier this month it planned to suspend nonstop service from Milwaukee to six destinations, including Des Moines, Cleveland and Minneapolis, and to reduce service to a number of other destinations, including Kansas City. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)